Laxmikant Bajpai appointed BJP's new chief whip in Rajya Sabha

Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently

  • Jul 15 2022, 21:49 ist
Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai was Friday appointed as the BJP's new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently.

"Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said.

Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Meanwhile, the BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House.

The party is yet to take call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. 

Rajya Sabha
Uttar Pradesh
Parliament
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

