Lead, nickel detected in blood samples of mystery illness patients in Eluru

High levels of lead and nickel contamination found in blood samples of the patients is primarily evaluated as the cause of the mysterious illness in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru.

Drinking water samples examined from the affected area also showed pesticide presence.

The sudden malady, since Saturday evening, has claimed one life and hospitalised over 560 people with symptoms like 3-5 minute-long epilepsy bouts, fainting, nausea, anxiety, and headache.

Meanwhile, in a comforting news for the town of over two lakh people, unquiet for three days now, the number of new cases has fallen drastically to 73 on Tuesday. About 250 cases were reported on Sunday alone, alarming the health machinery and the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

On Tuesday, officials informed chief minister Reddy about the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tests detecting lead and nickel particulate matter in the blood samples of the patients.

Wanting to know as how the Eluru locals were contaminated with lead and nickel particles, Reddy ordered for a detailed study and a comprehensive report on the illness, various tests conducted including on milk, water and treatment offered to the patients for further deliberations and action.

“Conduct all the possible tests to establish the actual cause,” Reddy instructed officials, while asking them to be highly vigilant.

With high presence of the heavy metals found in the 10 blood samples, 40 new samples of blood and urine were dispatched to AIIMS, New Delhi for further investigation, officials said.

Several other premium research bodies like the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) were also roped in by the state government to ascertain the cause of the mysterious illness. NIN researchers collected various food materials like vegetables, fruits, pulses etc from the affected area households. IICT is doing the blood serum chemical analysis.

A central team comprising experts from AIIMS, National Institute of Virology, and National Center for Disease Control is also in Eluru scrutinizing the illness.

While inspecting water supply channels like overhead tanks, municipal authorities initiated a special drive to ensure proper drinking water supply and sanitation in Eluru.

“Our public health and other departments too should probe the matter in depth and find out the reasons,” Reddy said while reviewing the medical care being provided to the victims.

Till Tuesday evening, total cases admitted in various hospitals was 561. 450 among them were discharged.

A two-member World Health Organization team has also arrived in Eluru.