Leaders pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day

Political leaders paid glowing tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Wednesday, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying their sacrifices will be remembered by the country forever.

As soon as the House assembled, Birla said March 23 is being observed as Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) in memory of heroes of the independence struggle and their sacrifices are inspirations for generations to come.

Paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and all the other freedom movement heroes, Birla said every citizen of the country should devote themselves for the welfare of the people and law makers should set the highest standards through their behaviour and conduct.

Members of the house also stood in silence for a few moments as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the freedom fighters. "Their passion to lay down their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen", Modi tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid glowing tributes to Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan.

Talking to the reporters, Mann said his government will launch an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos or audio of corrupt officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

“We will launch an anti-corruption action line today,” he said after paying tributes at Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial at Khatkar Kalan.

Mann said no corrupt person will be spared and strict action will be taken.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann also paid tributes at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur, where all the three martyrs were cremated after their hanging in Lahore Central Jail.

On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British in 1931.

