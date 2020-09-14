Leaving Mumbai with a heavy heart, Mumbai-POK analogy bang on: Kangana Ranaut

Yet again justifying her rant against the Mumbai government and comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai on Monday for her hometown in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.

The 33-year-old actor continued to attack Shiv Sena and Congress and its leaders.

“With a heavy heart, leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” Kangana tweeted.

After landing in Chandigarh for her return leg, she tweeted that her security had reduced significantly and people were greeting her with joy. "It seems this time I was saved. There was a time when I felt a mother's touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive. The moment Shiv Sena became Sonia Sena, the Mumbai administration became a terror," she posted in Hindi, targeting the two allies in Maharashtra.

चंडीगढ़ मे उतरते ही मेरी सिक्यरिटी नाम मात्र रह गयी है, लोग ख़ुशी से बधाई दे रेही हैं, लगता है इस बार मैं बच गयी, एक दिन था जब मुंबई में माँ के आँचल की शीतलता महसूस होती थी आज वो दिन है जब जान बची तो लाखों पाए, शिव सेना से सोनिया सेना होते ही मुंबई में आतंकी प्रशासन का बोल बाला। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been on the receiving end of the actor's wrath

During the lockdown, she was living in her home in Manali.

She landed in Mumbai last Wednesday just hours after the Shiv Sena-controlled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation demolished the alleged illegal constructions and alterations at her office Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd at her Pali Hill bungalow. The demolition has been stayed by the Bombay High Court till 22 September.

On Sunday evening, she had called on Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to complain about the demolition and sought justice. However, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray remained unfazed and chose to ignore her.