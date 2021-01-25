Left-Congress alliance hits roadblock over seat sharing ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

The alliance between the Left Front and the Congress in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly elections hit a roadblock as the Left Front constituents urged the CPI(M) not to leave all of their erstwhile stronghold to Congress.

Sources in the Left Front said that despite being willing to leave more seats for Congress, the Left Front allies had refused to leave their erstwhile strongholds to the grand old party as it would jeopardise their organisational existence in Bengal

“The Left Front constituents have urged the CPI(M) to continue bargaining with the Congress for seat sharing,” said a senior CPI(M) leader.

Congress sources said that the party had asked for 130 seats for the Assembly elections during seat-sharing discussions with the Left Front. As for the reason behind demanding such a large number of seats, a senior state Congress said that they have explained to the party high command that during the 2016 Assembly elections BJP had not gained such a strong foothold in Bengal.

They also said that the situation had changed a lot since then and a large section of Left Front’s vote base went to the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections. “Hence the Left should leave more seats to Congress,” a senior State Congress leader said.

However, the Left Front leadership argued that in terms of agitations against the governments at the state and the Centre the Left was in a much better position that Congress and this “political reality” should be kept in mind during the seat-sharing discussion.

During a recent meeting between the CPI(M) and key Left Front constituents the All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) it was pointed out that in the 2016 Assembly elections the Left Front constituents fielded candidates in 17 out of the 92 seats which were left to Congress.

“Even if the Congress agrees to contest 110 seats this, there would be at least 30 seats where both the Left and Congress seek field candidates. The meeting was about finding a solution to the issue. However, it resulted in nothing conclusive,” said the CPI(M) leader.