Left leaders condole Ahmed Patel's death

CPI general secretary D Raja said he has lost a friend

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 12:19 ist
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI Photo

Left leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, saying his absence will be felt in the coming days in the political sphere of the country.

Patel, 71, died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.

"Deeply grieved at the untimely passing away of Sh Ahmed Patel, veteran political leader and a Congressman all his life. With his warm and pleasing manners he could reach out across the entire political spectrum. A big loss to Indian politics & Constitutional values," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

CPI general secretary D Raja said he has lost a friend.

"I am deeply saddened to have lost a friend. He was a Congressman who regularly worked with secular democratic forces. He would always contact and discuss issues with us. As a political activist he stood for positive, progressive values. His absence will make a difference in the coming days," Raja said.

