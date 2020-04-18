Left outfits accuse PM of giving 'hollow speeches'; call for nationwide protest on April 21

Farmers, workers, women and youth organisations linked to CPI(M) have given a call for a nationwide protest on April 21 charging the Narendra Modi government of being "totally apathetic and insensitive to the miseries" of the workers and farmers.

Raising the slogan "Bhashan Nahi, Ration/Vetan Chahiye" (Enough of the hollow speeches! Give us food, jobs, wages and safety), the organisations have asked people to protest in front of their houses showing placards and raising slogans for five to ten minutes by observing physical distancing and following guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The call has been given by the centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The demands include stopping retrenchment of all workers, ensure wages, transfer of not less than Rs 7,500 to non-income tax-paying families for three months, expanding MNREGA and paying pending wages, providing financial support to micro, small and medium enterprises and interest-free bank loans to Self Helf Groups.

"The BJP government has been totally apathetic and insensitive to the miseries of the workers, particularly the unorganised sector workers, migrant workers, contract workers etc...Instead of providing adequate financial resources, the Prime Minister is limiting himself to only words and 'pravachans' (prophecy). None of the issues of the migrant workers are addressed, letting them die out of hunger," CITU said in a statement.

"The peasantry, agricultural workers and even MSMEs are being neglected. The poultry sector faced complete collapse since the price has been crashed from Rs 85 to Rs 27 per kilo live weight. The dairy farmers are unable to sell milk even at half of the price. The impact on vegetables, fish and all other perishable products is extremely severe. In other crops, farmers have lost their income heavily due to lack of workers to harvest the crop and total disruption of transportation and close down of shops and restaurants," AIKS said.

The organisations accused Modi of being silent on how his government will ensure food, shelter and income support to people to sustain life. "The government which has given out around Rs 15.62 lakh crore to the corporates is not ready to even give Rs 7,500 per non-income tax-paying families," the CITU said.

"The danger of hunger and impoverishment is looming large in front of crores of people, especially the daily wagers including the vast majority of the migrant workers, rural and urban poor and the poor peasantry," the AIKS said