Left parties to organise nationwide protests against Donald Trump's visit

The Left parties will organise nationwide protests against the visit of United States President Donald Trump on Monday and Tuesday, accusing the government of succumbing to the American pressure.

Both CPI(M) and CPI has asked its cadres to hold protest against the visit beginning Monday in Ahmedabad. Trump will be in the national capital in the evening after a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra.

A protest against the visit is organised by All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) in Delhi on Monday in which Left parties and secular parties have been invited to join.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the US is putting pressure and the Modi government was "succumbing to completely open up" the economy which is the gain they want to achieve in order to give support to Modi on issues like CAA, Article 370 and others.

"That is a quid pro quo going on, which is not in India's interest. Besides we will be spending billions of dollars for buying US military equipment, to bail out US economy while destroying our own," he said.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said: "It is a matter of serious concern that the government instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy is succumbing to the pressures of US imperialist power, while America continues to impose its hegemonic policies on the world along with its brazen hostilities towards Cuba, Palestine, Iran and others".