Less sessions in Assemblies matter of concern: Speaker Om Birla

Birla also said that lawmakers should also take note of discussions in village gram sabhas and take decisions accordingly.

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jun 16 2023, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 01:40 ist
Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday lamented the shrinking duration of sittings in Indian legislatures, while adding that every action of the government should be discussed threadbare.

Birla, who was speaking to elected representatives in Goa, also said that lawmakers should also take note of discussions in village gram sabhas and take decisions accordingly.

“The results will be best if we engage in discussions and debates. I am happy that the sittings of the Goa legislative Assembly are over 40 days. My concern is that the Assembly session sittings are shrinking. It is an issue of concern. But though Goa is a small state, discussions and debates takes place. Through this we get best results and subsequently we can give our best to people,” he said, while speaking on the subject ‘Developed India 2047: Role of Elected Representatives’.

