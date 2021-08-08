Less than 40,000 single-day Covid-19 cases for second straight day

India reported 39,070 new Covid-19 cases and 491 fatalities on Sunday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative death toll now stands at 4,27,862.

This is the second day in a row that daily cases fell below 40,000 after nearly a week of over 40,000 single-day Covid-19 cases.

The active caseload of the country is 4,06,822.

43,910 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours. Weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent.

Under the national inoculation campaign, 50.68 crore have been vaccinated thus far.

More to follow...