Let Modi retire after 2029 elections: Bhyrappa

  • Sep 17 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 01:56 ist
Novelist S L Bhyrappa wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should win 2024 and 2029 elections with full majority and let him retire, after holding office for some time.  

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Namo Divas Namaskara’ a programme organised by MLA S A Ramadass to mark Modi’s 70th birthday, in the city on Thursday.

"Modi must groom an efficient leader before announcing retirement. No prime minister worked like Modi. He has dedicated his life for the country's prosperity,” Bhyrappa said.

When asked about the delay in releasing compensation for loss of revenue in GST, the writer said Modi paid GST compensation in different forms.

Bhyrappa blamed the opposition parties for criticising Modi government. "The opposition party leaders must not limit to criticism. The opposition parties in foreign countries never behave like our opposition leaders. It is disgusting,” he said.

