Let new generations draw right lessons from Emergency: Prasad

Let the new generations draw the right lessons from Emergency, Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday while attacking the Congress for its "grossly undemocratic" behaviour which he claimed still continues.

In a series of tweets on the 45th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, he said today is the day "to recall the heroic sacrifices of people of India against the grossly undemocratic behaviour of the Congress Party."

On 25th June 1975 draconian Emergency was imposed by the Congress Govt led by PM Indira Gandhi. Major opposition leaders including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee, L. K. Advani, Chandrashekhar and lakhs of people of India were arrested. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2020

The "legacy", Prasad said, "still continues".

"Let the new generations draw the right lessons," he wrote.

He recalled that after the Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, major opposition leaders including Jai Prakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Chandrashekhar, along with scores of citizens, were arrested.

"Ultimately people of India voted massively against the Congress Party in 1977 Lok Sabha election and even Indira Gandhi was defeated and the first non-Congress Govt came to power at Centre," he said.

The minister recalled that as an activist of the "JP Movement" from Bihar he fought against the Emergency.