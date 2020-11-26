LeT to organise prayers for 'cadre' who carried out Mumbai attacks: Report

As India paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its 12th anniversary, Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), the political front of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on Thursday, planned an event to commemorate the Mumbai massacre cadre -- the 10 terrorists who carried out the terror attacks.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai by the sea route and opened fire at certain locations in the city, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege.

Also Read | Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the heroes of 26/11

According to a Hindustan Times report, a special prayer meeting would be held in all LeT/JuD mosques to remember those who carried out the attacks. During the attacks, nine LeT terrorists were killed, and one, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was captured alive and hanged to death on November 21, 2012.

However, Deccan Herald could not verify this report independently.

Read: India fighting terror with new policy, process, says PM Modi

During the attacks, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.