“I want to tell Mamata ji that today you are opposing CAA. But when the ballot boxes will open, then the people of Bengal will make you a political refugee. Opposing CAA will cost you dearly,” said Shah. He was addressing a virtual rally for Bengal from Delhi.
Let's have a face-off: Amit Shah slams Mamata over CAA
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
- Jun 10 2020, 07:18 ist
