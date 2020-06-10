Let's have a face-off: Amit Shah slams Mamata over CAA

Let's have a face-off: Amit Shah slams Mamata over CAA

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 10 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 07:18 ist

“I want to tell Mamata ji that today you are opposing CAA. But when the ballot boxes will open, then the people of Bengal will make you a political refugee. Opposing CAA will cost you dearly,” said Shah. He was addressing a virtual rally for Bengal from Delhi.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amit Shah
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Citizenship Amendment Act
Trinamool Congress
BJP
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 