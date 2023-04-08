Let's adopt values of Christ: Prez Murmu on Easter eve

Let's spread love, harmony in society by adopting values of Jesus Christ: President Murmu on Easter eve

Celebrated as Jesus Christ’s resurrection, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion, she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 16:28 ist
Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Easter and said everyone should spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing to the nation's development.

Celebrated as Jesus Christ’s resurrection, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion, she said.

Jesus Christ gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice, the president said, adding that his life is an ideal example of compassion and sacrifice.

"Let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values of Lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing to the development of the nation," Murmu said.

The President has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Easter, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I convey my greetings to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian community," she has said in a message.

Droupadi Murmu
India News
Easter
Jesus Christ

