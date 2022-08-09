Letter shows link between Shrikant Tyagi and BJP: Report

Absconding Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida, was arrested Tuesday from Meerut, along with three of his associates, officials said.
Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP member, surrendered himself before the police after the demolition drive at Grande Omaxe, where he had allegedly engaged in encroachment, along with abusing a woman over her objections to the encroachment.
And while BJP leaders have dissociated themselves from him and denied any link between him and the party, a letter from 2018 shows that he was appointed as the coordinator of the BJP Kisan Morcha's Kisan Yuva Samiti.
A BJP leader, who worked with Tyagi, told The Indian Express that the letter was genuine and that Tyagi was a part of BJP from August 2018 to April 2021. “This wing was created as a need was felt for participation from more youths in the kisan morcha. Several appointments were made at the time,” he said.
While the leader said that when a new team was formed under the Kisan Morcha, Tyagi could not find a spot for himself, another leader told the publication that Tyagi had sought a ticket from Modinagar, but was not considered.
Tyagi even had police protection between October 2018 and February 2020, following a district committee report that identified a threat perception towards Tyagi, the report said, citing Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad.
