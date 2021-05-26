Leverage Edu launches Rs 5 crore study abroad scholarship programme

With 60% of students seeking help for studying abroad coming from non-metro areas, higher education admission platform Leverage Edu has announced Rs five crore scholarship for them to meet at-campus expenses.

The scholarship could help students to get waivers on their tuition fees, living expenses, win laptops, waiver on costs to cover excursions, and a lot more at-campus stuff – which would get them closer to their dream of being a global citizen in a borderless world, said Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu.

“The scholarship program is meant to ease pressure on students, and is going to see some landing up offers that will bring down their tuition fees, while for others it will indirectly cover their other at-campus expenses, that can help them be successful at University,” Chaturvedi said.

The scholarship has a rolling application and the winners will be announced every fortnight.

The Rs five crore scholarship is expected to benefit hundreds of students.

This became more apparent as our customer base has grown to be over 60% from non metro parts of India, a Leverage Edu statement said.

The scholarship is open for all students applying through the Leverage Edu platform for seeking admissions to foreign universities.