'Life itself has been imperilled now': Supreme Court declines to consider plea against ban on firecrackers in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order banning the sale and use of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, saying there can be no greater values than the preservation of life.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said though festivals were important, but "life itself has been imperilled now" amid the pandemic. It said the high court knew the local condition better and it should be allowed to do the needful.

The court dismissed an appeal filed by one Gautam Roy and the Burrabazaar Fireworks Dealers Association, challenging the high court order of November 5 which banned the use and sale of firecrackers during upcoming festivals, including Kali Puja and Chhath Puja, to curb pollution. Kali Puja will be celebrated on Saturday.

The bench said, "We are all battling for life in this situation and all of us have elderly people in our home."

"We are in a situation where, at this time, preservation of life is more important and the high court knows what is required at the ground level. The HC had taken care of the interest of citizens, especially senior citizens who may have comorbidities," the bench added.