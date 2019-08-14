Lights, Camera, Action for FilmCity modernisation

It's now time for "lights, camera, action" for the much-awaited Rs 2,500 crore modernisation of Mumbai's film city.

The Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd (MFSCDC) has floated a tender for selection of a concessionaire film for development of Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, as the FilmCity is formally known.

"The ball has been set rolling for FilmCity's transformation to international standards while also giving space to the common man to experience how a film, TV serial or a reality show is made," MFSCDC vice-chairman Amarjeet Singh told DH on Wednesday.

According to him, the modernisation will be undertaken on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

"Located within the Mumbai metropolis, the FilmCity offers the widest range of geographical location, we have studios, we have facilities. The project is to modernise, offer more facilities and optimise," Singh said, adding that according to estimates it is a Rs 2,550 crore project.

The project involves upgradation of the existing infrastructure, scouting new interesting locations, construction of new roads. "We want to offer all facilities under one roof, that too of best international standards," he said.

"We also want to create facilities for the common person so that he can witness actual shooting without disturbing the process," Singh said, adding that a monumental avenue and a Bollywood theme park has also been planned.

In fact, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking keen interest in the project.

Spread across 521 acres, the FilmCity has practically every possible terrain that one can ask for. It has hills, lakes bridges, long and winding roads and green expanse.

Located between the Western Express Highway and Vihar Lake it is in the vicinity of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which happens to be the only national park of the world – to be located within the metropolitan limits.

The Filmcity has nearly 50-odd outdoor locations, 16 well-equipped sound-proof studios and 80 air-conditioned makeup rooms. Recording studios equipped with state-of-the-art dubbing and mixing facilities and editing suites for 16/35 mm films are also available. On a day, there are 40 to 50 scheduled shootings and approximately.

Over 70 per cent of Indian motion pictures, TV serials and commercials are produced in Mumbai and the FilmCity accounts for 30 to 40 per cent of them.

There are several permanent locations such as a temple, church, court, police station, jail, chawl, ATM centre, car parking, shopping arcade, log hut, cottage, tribal village, multipurpose building exterior suitable for college, hospital and hostel entrance.