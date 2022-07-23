Liquor policy: BJP workers protest outside Sisodia's house

Liquor policy: BJP workers protest near Sisodia's house

The protesters were detained by the police

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 13:01 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

The Delhi BJP on Saturday held massive protests outside the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) new liquor policy.

The protesters were detained by the police, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

Delhi
AAP
BJP

