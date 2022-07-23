Liquor policy: BJP workers protest outside Sisodia's house

The Delhi BJP on Saturday held massive protests outside the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) new liquor policy.
The protesters were detained by the police, news agency ANI reported.
#WATCH | Delhi BJP leader and workers protest against the new Liquor Policy of the AAP Government, outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
The protesters are being detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/wammLOVxFC
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Does soccer still need the header?
'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'
How satellites revolutionised the way we see world
Whackyverse | Murmu murmur
DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP
Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy
Eating in the dark
UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export
Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4
Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy