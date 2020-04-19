List of services allowed and banned from April 20

Relaxations in the COVID-19 will set in from Monday except for containment zones. However, all states are not providing for relaxations. The Centre has already said states cannot dilute its directions on lockdown but can make it more stringent if the situation warrants. Delhi has decided not to provide any relaxation but will review on April 27 while Kerala has announced a graded withdrawal.

Here is what the Centre permits from April 20

WHAT'S ON

Cargo Services

-- Transportation of cargo (inter and intra state) by air, rail, land and sea routes

-- Carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper; empty vehicles for delivery/pick-up of goods

Essential services

-- Supply chain of essential goods like manufacturing, wholesale, retail, shops/carts for essential goods

- Large brick and mortar stores, dhabas and truck repair shops on highway, movement of staff and labourers for essential services

Movement of People

-- Private vehicles for medical emergency services and for procuring essential commodities

-- In four-wheelers, one passenger in back seat besides driver permitted

-- No pillion rider allowed in two-wheelers

-- All personnel travelling to workplace as exempted by state authorities

Public utilities

-- Online educational services

-- MNREGA work

-- Oil and Gas, power, postal services, water, sanitation, waste management, telecom and internet services

Agriculture services

-- Farming operations, procurement of agricultural products

-- Machinery shops, Custom Hiring Centres, services related to fertilizers and seeds

-- Operation of fishing like processing and sale; hatcheries, commercial aquaria

-- Plantations of tea, coffee, rubber, coconut, arecanut, bamboo, cocoa, spices etc

-- Distribution and sale of milk and milk products, animal shelter homes, cow shelters etc

-- Collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by tribals and other forest dwellers

Financial Sector

-- RBI and RBI regulated financial markets and entities, Banks, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations

-- SEBI and capital and debt market services, IRDAI and Insurance companies

-- Non-Banking Financial Institutions including Housing Finance Companies and Micro Finance Institutions

-- Cooperative Credit Societies

Social Sector

-- homes for children, disabled, elderly etc

-- Disbursement of social security pensions, Provident Fund, operations of anganwadi

Commercial services

-- Media, IT services with up to 50% strength

-- Data and call centres for govt activities

-- Delivery of essential services by e-com companies, courier services, cold storage, ware housing

-- Private security and facilities management services, hotels and homestays accommodating stranded tourists, medical professionals etc

-- Self-employed services like electricians, plumbers etc

Industrial establishments

-- Industries in rural areas, SEZs, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, industrial townships

-- Manufacturing units of essential goods, IT hardware, food processing units, jute industries

-- Coal and mineral production, oil and gas refinery, brick kilns in rural areas

-- Construction of roads, irrigation projects, renewable energy projects, construction projects in urban area where workers are already available in sites

-- Laying power transmission lines, laying telecom optical fibre

AT PUBLIC PLACE

-- Wear masks/face covers, practice social distancing

-- Gathering of over five persons not allowed

-- Marriages, funerals to be regulated

-- Spitting prohibited

-- Ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc

AT WORK PLACE

Ensure

-- adequate arrangements for thermal screening and sanitisers, social distancing norms

-- One hour gap between shifts

-- Persons above 65 years and parents of children below five years encouraged to work from home

-- Sanitisation between shifts, no large meetings

WHAT'S CLOSED

-- Domestic and international air travel, passenger trains, buses, Metro, taxis, inter-state transport except for security and medical purposes

-- Industrial and commercial activities, hospitality services, educational, training, coaching institutions

-- Cinema halls, malls, gymnasium bars, pools, entertainment parks, assembly halls etc

-- All social, political, entertainment, sports complexes, religious places and other gatherings