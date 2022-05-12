News Live: IMA writes to Union Health Minister to reschedule NEET PG exam

Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested one more accused namely Abdul alias Raja in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case for allegedly inciting the crowd to violence, the police said (ANI)
Delhi police arrest one more accused in Jahangirpuri violence
IMA writes to Union Health Minister to reschedule NEET PG exam
Tibet Airlines jet overruns runway, catches fire, some passengers injured
A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire Thursday morning at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway, state media reported, adding there had been some injuries among the passengers.
Pakistan, China agree to “inject fresh momentum” in bilateral ties
Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to “inject fresh momentum” in their bilateral strategic ties by enhancing cooperation in various fields.
UN demands probe into killing of Al Jazeera journalist
The UN human rights office on Wednesday said it was "appalled" at the killing of a veteran Al Jazeera reporter in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and demanded a transparent investigation.
Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead as she covered an Israeli army raid.