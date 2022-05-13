News Live: LOC issued against suspended IPS officer in Angadiya extortion case

NIA arrests two for involvement in terror financing for Dawood Ibrahim
#NewsAlert#NIA arrests Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) & Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51), who were involved in handling illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai for #dawoodibrahim@DeccanHerald
Markets open in green; Sensex up 400 points in early trade, Nifty up 140 points
LOC issued against suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in Angadiya extortion case
'Bittersweet' to coach England, says Kiwi McCullum
Former New Zealand great Brendon McCullum Friday admitted to "bittersweet" emotions when he agreed to take on the role of turning around England's cricket fortunes.
Zelenskyy says he's ready to talk with Putin
Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelenskyysaysthathe'sreadytotalkwith Russian President VladimirPutinand that “we must find an agreement,'' but with no ultimatum as a condition.
India successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos missile from Sukhoi
India on Thursday successfully test-fired an extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet, in a boost to the country's strategic strike capability.