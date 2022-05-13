News Live: LOC issued against suspended IPS officer in Angadiya extortion case

  • updated: May 13 2022, 09:49 ist
Here is the latest news from India and around the world!
  • 09:48

    Markets open in green; Sensex up 400 points in early trade, Nifty up 140 points

  • 09:23

    LOC issued against suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in Angadiya extortion case

  • 08:50

    NIA arrests two for involvement in terror financing for Dawood Ibrahim

  • 06:16

    'Bittersweet' to coach England, says Kiwi McCullum

    Former New Zealand great Brendon McCullum Friday admitted to "bittersweet" emotions when he agreed to take on the role of turning around England's cricket fortunes.

  • 06:14

    Zelenskyy says he's ready to talk with Putin

    Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelenskyysaysthathe'sreadytotalkwith Russian President VladimirPutinand that “we must find an agreement,'' but with no ultimatum as a condition.

  • 06:13

    India successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos missile from Sukhoi

    India on Thursday successfully test-fired an extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet, in a boost to the country's strategic strike capability.