News Live: Delhi Police team arrives in Mohali, to probe how RPG was used on Intelligence Dept building
updated: May 11 2022, 09:13 ist
Here is the latest news from India and around the world!
09:10
Delhi Police Special Cell team to probe how RPG was used on Mohali police building
May 9th Mohali blast: A Delhi Police Special Cell team reaches Mohali. The team is there to understand how was the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police targeted with the use of RPG. The Spl Cell had made several revelations on ISI-Khalistan network in past (ANI)
09:01
McCullum a contender to become England test coach: reports
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is a contender to take over as England test coach, the BBC and other British media reported.
Chris Silverwood left the role in February in the aftermath of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named as caretaker. The England and Wales Cricket Board then invited applications for separate test and white-ball coaches.
09:00
Madhya Pradesh minister's daughter-in-law found hanging in Shajapur residence
Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar's daughter-in-law was found hanging at their residence in Shajapur. The body is being sent for postmortem this morning. (ANI)
07:58
Uddhav seeks satellite airport for Mumbai in neighbouring Palghar district
The Centre has yet to make its stand clear on the issue of marital rape
Amid demand from lawyers, activists, politicians and citizens for criminalising marital rape, the Union government has maintained that this will involve a socio-legal impact, including on intimate family relations, and would require a comprehensive approach rather than a strictly legal view.
07:55
Delhi HC to pronounce marital rape judgment on May 11
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Wednesday in a batch of matters challenging the validity of Exception 2 of Section 375 Indian Penal Code (IPC) which decriminalises marital rape.
Nearly a quarter of men and one-fifth of women in India have hypertension, a chronic disorder that increases the risk of cardiovascular, kidney disease and premature death, according to the country’s biggest public health survey.
Turbulent sea conditions along Andhra Pradesh cost due to Cyclone Asani
24% men, 21% women have hypertension: Survey
State funeral for Pt Shivkumar Sharma on Wednesday
Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who passed away at the age of 84 following a cardiac failure here on Tuesday, shall be accorded a funeral with full state honours on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision while condoling the demise of Sharma. The last rites shall be performed at the Vile Parle crematorium at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.