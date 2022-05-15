News Live: Gyanvapi Mosque survey to resume today

  • updated: May 15 2022, 08:38 ist
  • 08:38

    Torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district

  • 08:03

    Gyanvapi Mosque survey to resume today

  • 07:56

    Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

    Swashbuckling former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has been killed in a car crash, Cricket Australia said Sunday, in another tragic blow for the sport after the recent deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

  • 07:34

    US attorney says FBI investigating Buffalo shooting as both hate crime and racially-motivated violent extremism, reports AP

  • 07:33

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in Bengaluru BBMP limits on May 16, in view of Buddha Poornima