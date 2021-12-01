News Live: 3 students killed in US high school shooting
News Live: 3 students killed in US high school shooting
updated: Dec 01 2021, 08:45 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
06:20
OPEC+ begins two days of talks amid oil rout
OPEC and its allies begin two days of meetings on Wednesday to decide whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid an oil price rout and fears the Omicron coronavirus variant could weaken global energy demand.
Oil prices fell to near $70 a barrel on Tuesday from as high as $86 in October, posting their biggest monthly decline since the outset of the pandemic, as the new variant raised fears of a supply glut. (Reueters)
06:18
BJP-led Centre weakening states: Ashok Gehlot
06:15
3 students killed in US high school shooting: Police
A 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire at a high school in rural Michigan on Tuesday, killing three other students before being taken into custody, police said.
OPEC+ begins two days of talks amid oil rout
OPEC and its allies begin two days of meetings on Wednesday to decide whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid an oil price rout and fears the Omicron coronavirus variant could weaken global energy demand.
Oil prices fell to near $70 a barrel on Tuesday from as high as $86 in October, posting their biggest monthly decline since the outset of the pandemic, as the new variant raised fears of a supply glut. (Reueters)
BJP-led Centre weakening states: Ashok Gehlot
3 students killed in US high school shooting: Police
A 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire at a high school in rural Michigan on Tuesday, killing three other students before being taken into custody, police said.
Read more