News Live: Farmers begin leaving Singhu after suspension of protest against farm laws
updated: Dec 11 2021, 10:51 ist
10:50
At minus 3.6, Srinagar records coldest night of season so far
At minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far.
An official of the MeT department said Srinagar city witnessed the coldest night of the season so far.
Pahalgam had minus 6.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.
Drass town of Ladakh had minus 18.0, Leh minus 14.6 and Kargil minus 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum.
Jammu city had 6.7, Katra 7.2, Batote 4.4, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.
10:26
Act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated: Haryana CM
10:13
Australia get back their Gabba dominance, beat England by 9 wickets to win first Ashes Test
Australia won the Ashes series opener by nine wickets on Saturday with 1 1/2 days to spare after Nathan Lyon picked up his 400th test wicket and quickly added three more to dismantle England's bid to save the first test.
Man arrested in Rajasthan for making indecent remarks against Gen Bipin Rawat
A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
07:07
Taylor Swift to face copyright lawsuit
Pop superstar Taylor Swift must face a lawsuit from songwriters who claim the Grammy-winning singer copied their lyrics in her 2014 hit single "Shake It Off," a California judge has ruled.
07:07
DU's academic council approves holding of entrance test from next year
The Delhi University's academic council on Friday approved the holding of entrance test for admissions from next year, according to sources.
The academic council meeting was held on Friday and despite some members giving a note of dissent against it, the proposal to hold entrance tests was passed.
President pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on birth anniversary
India logs 7,992 new Covid-19 cases, 393 deaths
India on Saturday reported 7,992 new Covid-19 cases and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Farmers begin leaving Singhu after suspension of protest against farm laws
