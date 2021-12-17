News Live: US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights
News Live: US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights
updated: Dec 17 2021, 07:45 ist
06:51
US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights
The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker.
The United States has been ramping up pressure on China amid a crop of disputes, with President Joe Biden's administration a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that have contributed to America's addiction crisis.
06:51
SC makes Transport Ministry party, seeks suggestion to curb filing of fake accident claim cases
The Supreme Court on Thursday made the Union Ministry of Transport a party to a case and directed it to suggest "remedial and preventive measures" to curb the menace of filing of false claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Workmen Compensation laws causing loss in crores of rupees to insurance companies.
The top court, which has been passing a slew of orders related to the probe into filing of hundreds of fake claim petitions by lawyers in Uttar Pradesh, said that after getting the suggestions from the Centre, it may issue "further directions to be applied pan India".
06:50
Amit Shah to address rally in Lucknow today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Ramabai Ambedkar ground here on Friday.
The rally called "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" is being organised by the BJP and its ally Nishad Party.
Shah will address another programme at a government polytechnic in the evening, BJP sources said.
