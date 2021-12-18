News Live: Delhi schools reopen for students of Class 6 & above
News Live: Delhi schools reopen for students of Class 6 & above
updated: Dec 18 2021, 09:10 ist
09:10
Schools reopen in Delhi from today for students of Class 6 & above
Schools reopen in Delhi from today for students of Class 6 & above Studies were hampered when schools were closed. There should be a permanent solution for pollution. I'm excited to attend offline classes after a long time: Samir, a student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya,Sadiq Nagar
A group of people staged a protest at Sambhaji Circle late night Friday condemning the "desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Bengaluru"
Karnataka | A group of people staged a protest at Sambhaji Circle late night Friday condemning the "desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Bengaluru", demanding action against culprits behind the incident
Incorrect to generalise human rights violated due to AFSPA: NHRC chief
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice Arun Mishra on Friday said it would be wrong to generalise that human rights get violated due to the imposition of AFSPA in some of the northeastern states.
Justice Mishra said this while interacting with the media after a two-day public hearing on the complaints related to human rights violations in the five northeastern state.
06:37
Transportation plan for Central Vista redevelopment project gets DDA planning body nod
The planning body of the Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved the transportation plan for the Central Vista redevelopment project, an official said.
The foundation stone of the Central Vista project was laid in December 2020.
The revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is targeted to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.
06:36
Protests in Bengaluru against desecration of Shivaji statue
Karnataka | A group of people staged a protest at Sambhaji Circle late night Friday condemning the "desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Bengaluru", demanding action against culprits behind the incident pic.twitter.com/wdETdXuz0d
