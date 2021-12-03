News Live: Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression

Cyclonic storm likely to reach Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4
The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to take the form of a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and reach Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4, the IMD has said in its bulletin on Thursday.
Hamilton admits 8th title would be 'most significant'
Lewis Hamilton admitted Thursday that snatching a record eighth Formula One world title from the grasp of bitter rival Max Verstappen would be his "most significant".
Man with gun outside UN HQ in New York surrenders to police
A man who held an apparent shotgun to his neck near the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday is in police custody and poses no threat, the New York City police department said.
