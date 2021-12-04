News Live: Modi to inaugurate multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun today
News Live: Modi to inaugurate multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun today
updated: Dec 04 2021, 08:28 ist
08:26
Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun today (ANI)
08:25
UN chief urges Sudan to respect freedom of the press
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged authorities in Sudan to respect freedom of expression and the press, calling the coup-stricken country hostile to journalists in a report submitted Friday to the Security Council.
Hundreds of political activists, journalists, protesters and bystanders watching anti-coup rallies were arrested following the country's latest upheaval on October 25.
On that date military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power and detained Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, but after international condemnation and the mass protests he reinstated the premier in a November 21 deal. (AFP)
08:24
Puri | Following #CycloneJawad warning, fishermen do not venture into the sea
US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police
The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father were preparing Friday to turn themselves in to authorities after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, their lawyers said.
The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives. (AFP)
08:10
Our demand for MSP is from the Govt of India. The talks have just started, we'll see how it goes. We won't develop any strategies today, we'll only discuss how the agitation moves forward: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Farmers Association meeting today
Biden says will discuss about Russia-Ukraine crisis with Putin
US President Joe Biden said he was going to have a "long discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that he would not accept Russia's "red lines."
"We're aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin,"Biden told reporters as he departed for a weekend trip to Camp David.
(Reuters)
07:53
Twitter's design, engineering heads to step down in management rejig
Twitter Inc said on Friday its engineering head Michael Montano and design chief Dantley Davis would step down from their roles by the end of this month, as part of a broader management restructuring at the social networking site.
Cyclone Jawad: North Coastal Andhra on high alert
North coastal Andhra Pradesh districts – Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam – are put on high alert as cyclonic storm Jawad moved closer to the coastline.
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!