News Live: TMC delegation to visit Nagaland to stand by victims of firing

  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 10:40 ist
  • 10:38
  • 10:37

    India win the second Test match against New Zealand by 372 runs in Mumbai, winning the two-match series by 1-0.

  • 06:28

    TMC delegation to visit Nagaland to stand by victims of firing

  • 06:23

    Nagaland firing: Govt announces ex-gratia; CM to visit Mon district

    The Nagaland government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in firing by security forces in Mon district where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will make a visit on December 6.

  • 06:22

    Lewis Hamilton wins controversial Saudi Grand Prix, goes level with Verstappen for title decider

    Lewis Hamilton kept his hopes of an eighth world championship title alive with a thrilling victory in a dramatic and at times chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

  • 06:20

    Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!