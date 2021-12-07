News Live: Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Bitcoin back over $50,000, as market calms after weekend turmoil
Bitcoin rose 1.5% in early Asia on Tuesday, after firming overnight in line with equity markets and other risk assets, but many crypto traders remained on edge after Saturday's sharp and sudden plunge.
The world's largest cryptocurrency was last around $50,800, having closed a choppy day on Monday 2.2% higher.
Nalco, Hindustan Copper disinvestment may soon reach cabinet (Economic Times)
Swiss Catholic church orders study of past sexual abuse
The leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland have asked two academics to lead a study into the Swiss church's history of sexual exploitation since the mid-20th century, joining other churches in other countries in Europe and beyond to undergo such a reckoning.
The Swiss Conference of Bishops and two other organisations announced Monday that two University of Zurich history professors, Monika Dommann and Marietta Maier, will assemble a team in the coming weeks before formally launching the project and detailing its full ambitions in March.
Modi to visit Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) today and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores (ANI)
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), on Monday said it will launch a campaign for "zero dropouts" in schools and colleges as physical classes resumed in educational institutes in West Bengal.
Students Federation of India state unit president Srijan Bhattacharya said the campaign will begin this week in colleges and schools across various blocks of the state.
US, Taiwan discuss chips again, to cooperate under new framework
USCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed chip supply chains during a call with her opposite number in Taiwan and the two will cooperate on technology trade and investment through a newly established mechanism, her office said.
The United States has repeatedly pressed Taiwan, as a major chip producer, to do more to help resolve a global shortage of semiconductors which has shuttered some auto production lines and impacted consumer goods.
Taiwan says it is doing all it can to help.
Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye
Intel Corp is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Intel, the largest employer of Israel's high tech industry with nearly 14,000 workers, bought autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017.
Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR | AQI) presently at 314 (overall) in Delhi, 317 in Noida and 325 in Gurugram - all in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India
Kerala government to approach Supreme Court over Tamil Nadu repeatedly opening the shutters of Mullaperiyar reservoir at night
