News Live: Fire breaks out in wood godown in Mumbai's Byculla area

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 53 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India
08:21
A level-2 fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire; no casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade
Fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades at the spot: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/kO9VZHV8i4
Odisha | An elephant calf rescued from deep well in Chakundapada village, Rasgovindpur forest range, Mayurbhanj
"We adopted a new way, added water to the well; the calf floated & parent elephants helped the calf join back the herd": ACF Rabinarayan Mohanty
India to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline workers from today
Himachal Pradesh's Shimla receives fresh snowfall. North India has received a bout of snow this week
Good morning, readers, and welcome to DH. We bring you the latest updates from India and across the world.