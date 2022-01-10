News Live: Fire breaks out in wood godown in Mumbai's Byculla area

  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 08:26 ist
  • 08:25

    Odisha | An elephant calf rescued from deep well in Chakundapada village, Rasgovindpur forest range, Mayurbhanj

    "We adopted a new way, added water to the well; the calf floated & parent elephants helped the calf join back the herd": ACF Rabinarayan Mohanty

  • 08:24

    India to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline workers from today

  • 08:23

    Himachal Pradesh's Shimla receives fresh snowfall. North India has received a bout of snow this week

  • 08:22

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 53 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • 08:21

    A level-2 fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire; no casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade

  • 08:20

