News Live: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region
updated: Jan 11 2022, 08:06 ist
08:04
'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls; probe launched
Mumbai Police's cyber department registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) offence against an unidentified person after a complainant in the “Bulli Bai” app case told them that she had received threat calls on her phone, an official said on Monday.
Egyptian astronomy and geophysics institute says earthquake of magnitude 6.6. hit eastern Mediterranean region, felt in Cairo
07:21
In a first-of-its-kind surgery, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart and is still doing well three days later: University of Maryland Medical Center
Neighbours say North Korea has fired possible missile into sea
North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second weapons launch in a week, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said.
This month's launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early Tuesday but didn't immediate say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region
