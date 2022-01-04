News Live: Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma passes away

  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 08:22 ist
  • 08:21

    China building bridge over Pangong Tso to counter India

    China is building a new bridge linking the northern and the southern banks of Pangong Tso closer to its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto boundary with India in eastern Ladakh.

  • 08:13

    Over 40 lakh teenagers get Covid vaccine on first day

    Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated on Monday as India began vaccinating its teenagers as part of its staggered vaccination programme that started on January 16 last year.

  • 08:00

    PM to visit Manipur and Tripura today

    Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4800 crore in Imphal and will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala

  • 07:05

    Delhi's AQI at 369, 'very poor' category

  • 07:05

    Congress needles govt over purported video of Galwan released by Chinese media

    The Congress on Monday continued its tirade against the Modi government on the issue of Chinese transgressions, alleging it had compromised national security.

  • 07:04

    Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma passes away

    Sarma was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war. India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

