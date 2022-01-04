News Live: Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma passes away

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4800 crore in Imphal and will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala
Delhi's AQI at 369, 'very poor' category
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 369 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India
China building bridge over Pangong Tso to counter India
China is building a new bridge linking the northern and the southern banks of Pangong Tso closer to its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto boundary with India in eastern Ladakh.
Over 40 lakh teenagers get Covid vaccine on first day
Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated on Monday as India began vaccinating its teenagers as part of its staggered vaccination programme that started on January 16 last year.
PM to visit Manipur and Tripura today
Congress needles govt over purported video of Galwan released by Chinese media
The Congress on Monday continued its tirade against the Modi government on the issue of Chinese transgressions, alleging it had compromised national security.
Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma passes away
Sarma was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war. India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.
