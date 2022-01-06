News Live: SIT issues summons to 12 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri case
News Live: SIT issues summons to 12 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri case
updated: Jan 06 2022, 09:45 ist
Track DH's latest updates from India and around the world here!
09:41
Copa del Rey: Barçelona advance to Round of 16 with tough win
Barcelona began their Copa del Rey title defence with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Linares Deportivo on the road to advance to the Round of 16, here on Thursday.
Second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgla in the 63rd and 69th minutes respectively, spared Barca's blushes after they had struggled to create a clear chance against Linares, a rival that plays in the Primera Division (third tier of the Spanish game.)
Linares had already knocked Alaves out of the competition and looked to pressure Barca high up the field and they took the lead in the 19th minute when veteran striker Hugo Daiz headed home a cross from the right.
09:40
All flights at Srinagar Airport are delayed due to low visibility: Airport authorities
Copa del Rey: Barçelona advance to Round of 16 with tough win
Barcelona began their Copa del Rey title defence with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Linares Deportivo on the road to advance to the Round of 16, here on Thursday.
Second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgla in the 63rd and 69th minutes respectively, spared Barca's blushes after they had struggled to create a clear chance against Linares, a rival that plays in the Primera Division (third tier of the Spanish game.)
Linares had already knocked Alaves out of the competition and looked to pressure Barca high up the field and they took the lead in the 19th minute when veteran striker Hugo Daiz headed home a cross from the right.
SIT issues summons to 12 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Biden's disapproval rating hits new high over Covid, economy: Poll
Delhi Fire Service says no causality has been reported in the Lajpat Rai Market fire incident
Delhi's AQI at 'very poor' category
Delhi's air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 380 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.