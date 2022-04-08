News Live: Israeli security services kill Tel Aviv gunman
News Live: Israeli security services kill Tel Aviv gunman
updated: Apr 08 2022, 09:33 ist
09:33
Israeli security services kill Tel Aviv gunman
09:04
I-T department attached about 41 properties of Shiv Sena leader and BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav
07:45
At least two killed in Tel Aviv shooting
At least two people were killed Thursday and several wounded in a shooting spree in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, the latest in a surge of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank since late March.
The attack sparked mayhem in Dizengoff Street, a popular nightspot full of bars and restaurants.
07:44
PM Imran Khan to address nation on Friday; vows to fight till the last ball
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court's decision.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.
07:43
IMF, Lebanon strike conditional deal on $3 bn aid
The IMF announced Thursday a conditional agreement to provide Lebanon with $3 billion in aid to help it emerge from a severe economic crisis, following months of negotiations.
The country has been battered by triple-digit inflation, soaring poverty rates and the collapse of its currency since a 2020 debt default.
