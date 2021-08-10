News Live: Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India
News Live: Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India
updated: Aug 10 2021, 05:48 ist
05:47
Congress steps up attack on 'temporary suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account
From flash protest march to Parliament to Youth Congress' protest outside the Twitter office in Delhi, Congress on Monday raked up the issue of alleged "temporary suspension" of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account to accuse the government of trying to silence the Opposition voice against the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in the national capital.
Pakistan made 33 infiltration attempts this year, none from China: Government
A total 33 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir till June this year but no case of infiltration was reported along the India-China Border, Parliament was told on Monday.
India's July fuel demand recovers to 3-month peak
Fuel demand in India rose in July to its highest since April as pandemic restrictions and lockdowns were unwound in most states, boosting industrial activity and mobility.
Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India
Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to Sept. 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.
