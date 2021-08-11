News Live: BMC sets up help desks to issue passes to travel in Mumbai local trains
updated: Aug 11 2021, 08:37 ist
08:35
BMC sets up help desks to issue passes to travel in Mumbai local trains
Maharashtra | BMC sets up help desks to issue passes to travel in local trains, ahead of resumption of services on August 15."We're verifying vaccination certificates of people administered both doses andissuing them QR codes," says Anit Kate, BMC.
08:14
Delta Covid variant reignites US mask debate
The recent surge of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant, has reignited political controversy around mask-wearing in the United States, with some governors opposing all measures to make masks mandatory despite advice from health authorities. Read more
07:32
Telangana | A local BJP leader in Medak District died after he was set ablaze by unidentified persons. A case has been registered.
"Few persons set him on fire along with his car. We found his burnt body in the trunk of his car," said Chandana Deepti, SP, Medak (10.08) pic.twitter.com/wdmEyThavf
Biden rules out changes in troop withdrawal plan from Afghan
US President Joe Biden Tuesday ruled out any change in the withdrawal of his troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban increasingly gaining control over large parts of the country. President Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all the US troops from Afghanistan by September 11. (PTI)
