News Live: UN Security Council discuss condemnation of Taliban

Six dead, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting (AFP)
07:44
Delhi: Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 being launched by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur today, via video conferencing. MoS (Youth Affairs & Sports) Nisith Pramanik also present at the occasion. pic.twitter.com/Hdw6gNVlfb
UN Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban (Reuters)
06:28
Gates offers $1.5 bn in climate help if US takes legislative action
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate fund would pour $1.5 billion into projects with the United States if the government enacts a program to cut carbon emissions currently working its way through Congress.
A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the US Senate this week would funnel billions of dollars to the Department of Energy for projects battling climate change.
If the infrastructure package becomes law, "this collaboration will not only send us on a more durable path to net zero, but will create both immediate and long-term jobs in communities across the country," Gates said in a statement published by CNBC. (AFP)
06:26
Gujarat school collects over 30K rakhis for soldiers
Gujarat | Ahead of Rakshabandhan, a school in Vadodara has collected over 30,000 rakhis to be sent to soldiers deployed in border areas
"We'll send the rakhis to Kargil, Siachen, Galwan & China border at Arunachal Pradesh," said Sanjay Bachhav, Vadodara school principal (12.08) pic.twitter.com/pciGGgBQyt
Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators: Reports
The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as Japan's capital remains under emergency lockdown amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections, local media reported on Friday.
Organisers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug. 24, similar to the Olympic Games which finished on Aug. 8 and was held mostly without spectators, the Yomiuri reported, citing Games sources. (Reuters)
US to host Summit of the Americas in 2022: White House
Blinken discusses Afghanistan security situation with Canada, Germany, and NATO (Reuters)
Six dead, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting (AFP)
UN Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban (Reuters)
Gates offers $1.5 bn in climate help if US takes legislative action
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate fund would pour $1.5 billion into projects with the United States if the government enacts a program to cut carbon emissions currently working its way through Congress.
A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the US Senate this week would funnel billions of dollars to the Department of Energy for projects battling climate change.
If the infrastructure package becomes law, "this collaboration will not only send us on a more durable path to net zero, but will create both immediate and long-term jobs in communities across the country," Gates said in a statement published by CNBC. (AFP)
Gujarat school collects over 30K rakhis for soldiers
Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators: Reports
The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as Japan's capital remains under emergency lockdown amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections, local media reported on Friday.
Organisers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug. 24, similar to the Olympic Games which finished on Aug. 8 and was held mostly without spectators, the Yomiuri reported, citing Games sources. (Reuters)