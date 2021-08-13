News Live: UN Security Council discuss condemnation of Taliban

  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 08:20 ist
  • 08:19

    US to host Summit of the Americas in 2022: White House

  • 08:18

    Blinken discusses Afghanistan security situation with Canada, Germany, and NATO (Reuters)

  • 07:59
  • 07:45

    Six dead, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting (AFP)

  • 07:44
  • 07:37

    UN Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban (Reuters)

  • 06:28

    Gates offers $1.5 bn in climate help if US takes legislative action

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate fund would pour $1.5 billion into projects with the United States if the government enacts a program to cut carbon emissions currently working its way through Congress.

    A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the US Senate this week would funnel billions of dollars to the Department of Energy for projects battling climate change.

    If the infrastructure package becomes law, "this collaboration will not only send us on a more durable path to net zero, but will create both immediate and long-term jobs in communities across the country," Gates said in a statement published by CNBC. (AFP)

  • 06:26

    Gujarat school collects over 30K rakhis for soldiers

  • 06:22

    Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators: Reports

    The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as Japan's capital remains under emergency lockdown amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections, local media reported on Friday.

    Organisers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug. 24, similar to the Olympic Games which finished on Aug. 8 and was held mostly without spectators, the Yomiuri reported, citing Games sources. (Reuters)