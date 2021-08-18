News Live: UK aims to start trade talks with India by year-end; Haiti earthquake toll rises to 1,944

Earthquake, storm and floods: No relief in sight for Haiti as toll rises to 1,941
The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said Tuesday, as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe.
UK aims to start trade talks with India by end of 2021
The United Kingdom said on Tuesday it aims to start negotiations for a trade agreement with India by the end of the year.
Modi's popularity dips to 24%, but BJP best bet if polls held now: Survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity appears to have taken a hit as only 24 per centof respondents of a survey byIndia Todaysaid they would like to seeModi as the next prime minister.
Twitter allows some users to flag 'misleading' content
Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic.
