News Live: UK aims to start trade talks with India by year-end; Haiti earthquake toll rises to 1,944

  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 07:38 ist
  • 07:34

    UK aims to start trade talks with India by end of 2021

    The United Kingdom said on Tuesday it aims to start negotiations for a trade agreement with India by the end of the year.

  • 07:33

    Earthquake, storm and floods: No relief in sight for Haiti as toll rises to 1,941

    The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said Tuesday, as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe.

  • 07:32

    Modi's popularity dips to 24%, but BJP best bet if polls held now: Survey

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity appears to have taken a hit as only 24 per centof respondents of a survey byIndia Todaysaid they would like to seeModi as the next prime minister.

  • 07:32

    Twitter allows some users to flag 'misleading' content

    Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic.

