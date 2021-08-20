News Live: President Ram Nath Kovind gives nod to amend general insurance law

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic and will go on sale on Friday.
President Ram Nath Kovind gives nod to amend general insurance law
President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021. The Act further amends the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972.
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.
Read More
Man claiming to have bomb near US Capitol surrenders to police
A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the USCapitol surrendered to police on Thursday after a standoff that paralyded a swath of Washington for more than five hours.
Read More
Indian exports at nearly $15 billion till mid-August, says Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said exports have reached nearly $15 billion for the first half of August, after posting the highest-ever monthly performance in July at $35 billion.
Read More
Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic and will go on sale on Friday.
Read More
Rape, murder is TMC's 'Khela': Smriti Irani
Rape and murder is 'Khela' (game) of the Trinamool Congress, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.
Read More