News Live: In Opposition meet, calls to include smaller parties in anti-BJP front

  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 06:10 ist
  • 06:08

    FIR lodged against Munawwar Rana for comparing Valmiki to Taliban

    An FIR was Friday registered against poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly inciting religious feeling by comparing Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, with Taliban, police said.

  • 06:08

    GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1 bn in costs

    General Motors expanded a recall of its Chevrolet Bolt on Friday, announcing plans to repair thousands more of the electric autos in a move that will add $1 billion in costs.

  • 06:07

    In Opposition meet, calls to include smaller parties in anti-BJP front

    Several leaders raised the issue of including parties with no representation in Parliament in Opposition deliberations during a virtual meeting called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

