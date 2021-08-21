News Live: In Opposition meet, calls to include smaller parties in anti-BJP front

An FIR was Friday registered against poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly inciting religious feeling by comparing Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, with Taliban, police said.\r\n\r\nRead more
FIR lodged against Munawwar Rana for comparing Valmiki to Taliban
An FIR was Friday registered against poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly inciting religious feeling by comparing Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, with Taliban, police said.
Read more
GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1 bn in costs
General Motors expanded a recall of its Chevrolet Bolt on Friday, announcing plans to repair thousands more of the electric autos in a move that will add $1 billion in costs.
Read more
In Opposition meet, calls to include smaller parties in anti-BJP front
Several leaders raised the issue of including parties with no representation in Parliament in Opposition deliberations during a virtual meeting called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday.
Read more