News LIve: Both factions of Hurriyat Conference likely to be banned under UAPA
updated: Aug 23 2021, 06:31 ist
Both factions of Hurriyat Conference likely to be banned under UAPA
A ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference which has been spearheading the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over two decades, officials said.
Parliament representation back in news after HC order
The Madras High Court’s plain speaking on the issue of political representation in Parliament has once again brought to the fore a vexed issue which successive governments have shied away from tackling.
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in US state of Tennessee
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
Egypt closing Rafah crossing with Gaza: Palestinians
Egypt has told Gaza authorities it will close the Rafah border crossing from Monday, a spokesman for the Palestinian enclave's Hamas government said.
