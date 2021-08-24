News Live: DU decides to implement NEP from 2022-23, triggers row

17 presumed dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya: UN
A boat crowded with dozens of migrants capsized off Libya, and at least 17 people were presumed dead, a U.N. migration official said Monday. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
DU decides to implement NEP from 2022-23, triggers row
The Delhi University has decided to implement the National Education Policy from the next academic year, prompting the varsity teachers' body to call a strike on Tuesday. The Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and the multiple entries and exit options for students.
Climate change made Europe floods more likely, intense: study
Climate change made the deadly floods that devastated parts of Germany and Belgium last month up to nine times more likely, according to an international study published Tuesday.
America's tallest man dies at age 38
The tallest man in America -- he stood 7 feet 8 inches (2.35 meters) -- has died of a heart problem at the age of 38, his mother said on Facebook.
