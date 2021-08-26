News Live: Unemployed BEd TET-qualified teachers stage protest against Punjab government
updated: Aug 26 2021, 07:47 ist
To realise his vision for startups, IT MinisterAshwini Vaishnaw’s launched the SAMRIDH Scheme. "Start-up Accelerators of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development & growth (SAMRIDH) program was launched by MeitY. It aims to boost startup ecosystem in the country," the Ministry said in a statement.
Punjab | Unemployed BEd TET (teacher eligibility test) qualified teachers staged a protest against the State govt in Patiala yesterday
For the last 4 years, our issues are not being heard. We're demanding posting in schools: Sarabjit, BEd TET-pass union pic.twitter.com/9vLkRRyXN1
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requests CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh for personal intervention on matters such as land allocation for airports so that their development can be expedited. (PTI)
