News Live: India condemns bomb attacks near Kabul airport

India’s economy may recover in FY23 if govt doesn't take foolish decisions: Chidambaram
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that India’s economy is at the "lowest ebb" right now and it may recover in fiscal 2022-23 provided the government does not take any "foolish decisions".
India on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blasts near the Kabul airport and said the attacks reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and those providing sanctuaries to terrorists.
Chennai Super Kings' share prices zoom in unlisted market
Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are witnessing a huge demand for their shares in the unlisted share market.
Read more
India’s economy may recover in FY23 if govt doesn't take foolish decisions: Chidambaram
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that India’s economy is at the "lowest ebb" right now and it may recover in fiscal 2022-23 provided the government does not take any "foolish decisions".
Read more
India condemns bomb attacks near Kabul airport
India on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blasts near the Kabul airport and said the attacks reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and those providing sanctuaries to terrorists.
Read more