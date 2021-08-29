News Live: Table tennis player Bhavina Patel wins silver medal at Paralympics, loses to China's Zhou Ying

Future Retail has moved SC, fileda special leave petition against justice Midha\u2019s order in Delhi HC
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam in 52 years and become the all-time men's leader in Slam titles by capturing the US Open.
Not since Rod Laver in 1969 has the feat been achieved and the chance at tennis history has fueled Djokovic's fire to finish the 2021 sweep. (AFP)
Indian at Paralympics:Table tennis player Bhavina Patel brings home silver medal, loses to China's Zhou Ying in Women's Single's class 4 final