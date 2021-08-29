News Live: Table tennis player Bhavina Patel wins silver medal at Paralympics, loses to China's Zhou Ying

  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 08:21 ist
  • 08:21

    Future Retail has moved SC, fileda special leave petition against justice Midha’s order in Delhi HC

  • 07:57

    Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open

    Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam in 52 years and become the all-time men's leader in Slam titles by capturing the US Open.

    Not since Rod Laver in 1969 has the feat been achieved and the chance at tennis history has fueled Djokovic's fire to finish the 2021 sweep. (AFP)

  • 07:56
  • 07:55

