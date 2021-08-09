News Live: PM Modi to release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme today
updated: Aug 09 2021, 08:10 ist
08:10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' today at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), via video conferencing
(ANI)
07:31
Mumbai local trains to open for fully vaccinated people
Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
Congress demands PM Modi break his "silence" on alleged rape and murder of nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and provide speedy justice to her family
(PTI)
PM Modi to release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme today
