News Live: PM Modi to release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme today

  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 08:10 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
  • 08:10

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' today at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), via video conferencing

    (ANI)

  • 07:31

    Mumbai local trains to open for fully vaccinated people

    Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

    Read more

  • 07:30

    Congress demands PM Modi break his "silence" on alleged rape and murder of nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and provide speedy justice to her family 

    (PTI)

  • 07:29

    PM Modi to release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme today

  • 07:29

    Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!